Javi Gracia hails 'healthy' Leeds United fitness boost in depleted area with Whites man answer

Forshaw, though, returned to the Whites bench for last weekend’s hosting of Crystal Palace , much to the delight of Gracia whose side are currently without star holding midfielder Tyler Adams with a hamstring injury plus Stuart Dallas as the Northern Ireland international continues to recover from a femoral fracture.

Asked how he viewed Forshaw with regards to United’s final eight games of the season, if he was fit enough to play and if he could make a difference, Gracia explained: “Adam is coming from a long-term injury. It’s good news for us to first of all to have this player with us training with us every day. It is healthy for the group, for all of us. He is a centre midfielder and as you know, we don't have many options in that position. But it’s good news for all of us."