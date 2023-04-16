News you can trust since 1890
Javi Gracia hails 'healthy' Leeds United fitness boost in depleted area with Whites man answer

Whites boss Javi Gracia has hailed a “healthy” Leeds United fitness boost in a depleted area upon being asked about expectations for a returning Whites player over the final eight games.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 16th Apr 2023, 20:10 BST- 1 min read

Midfielder Adam Forshaw has not featured for Leeds since starting the Premier League clash at Newcastle United on New Year’s Eve, after which the 31-year-old has since been sidelined with a hip issue.

Forshaw, though, returned to the Whites bench for last weekend’s hosting of Crystal Palace, much to the delight of Gracia whose side are currently without star holding midfielder Tyler Adams with a hamstring injury plus Stuart Dallas as the Northern Ireland international continues to recover from a femoral fracture.

Asked how he viewed Forshaw with regards to United’s final eight games of the season, if he was fit enough to play and if he could make a difference, Gracia explained: “Adam is coming from a long-term injury. It’s good news for us to first of all to have this player with us training with us every day. It is healthy for the group, for all of us. He is a centre midfielder and as you know, we don't have many options in that position. But it’s good news for all of us."

RETURN: For Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, right, heading out to warm up alongside Brenden Aaronson before last weekend's clash against Crystal Palace at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.RETURN: For Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw, right, heading out to warm up alongside Brenden Aaronson before last weekend's clash against Crystal Palace at Elland Road. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.
