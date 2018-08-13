Jamie Shackleton rewarded for Leeds United debut with new contract

Jamie Shackleton has followed up his debut for Leeds United by signing a new three-year contract with the Elland Road club.

Shackleton has put pen to paper on a deal to 2021 just 48 hours after making his first-team bow in Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Derby County.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton, signing his new contract.

The 18-year-old midfielder came off the bench in the second half at Pride park to help Leeds see out a second win from two Championship games.

Shackleton had been closely involved with Leeds in pre-season and was drafted into Saturday’s squad by head coach Marcelo Bielsa following an injury to Stuart Dallas.

Asked what he had looked for from the youngster, Bielsa said: “I told him to put some balance in the midfield sector. And I told him to help the team keep organised. I told him to get the ball back and not to lose the ball when we had it.”

United’s academy has long held high hopes for Leeds-born Shackleton, a regular with the Under-23s last season and versatile footballer who Bielsa used as a right wing-back during the summer.

Shackleton battles with Martyn Waghorn at Pride Park.

He is expected to consolidate his debut with a first senior start in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers as Bielsa alters his starting line-up.

Bielsa said: “We will have some changes. The majority of players who didn’t play (at Derby) will play.”