Jamie Shackleton rewarded for Leeds United debut with new contract

Marcelo Bielsa gives advice to Jamie Shackleton before his debut at Derby on Saturday.
Jamie Shackleton has followed up his debut for Leeds United by signing a new three-year contract with the Elland Road club.

Shackleton has put pen to paper on a deal to 2021 just 48 hours after making his first-team bow in Saturday’s 4-1 hammering of Derby County.

Leeds United midfielder Jamie Shackleton, signing his new contract.

The 18-year-old midfielder came off the bench in the second half at Pride park to help Leeds see out a second win from two Championship games.

Shackleton had been closely involved with Leeds in pre-season and was drafted into Saturday’s squad by head coach Marcelo Bielsa following an injury to Stuart Dallas.

Asked what he had looked for from the youngster, Bielsa said: “I told him to put some balance in the midfield sector. And I told him to help the team keep organised. I told him to get the ball back and not to lose the ball when we had it.”

United’s academy has long held high hopes for Leeds-born Shackleton, a regular with the Under-23s last season and versatile footballer who Bielsa used as a right wing-back during the summer.

Shackleton battles with Martyn Waghorn at Pride Park.

He is expected to consolidate his debut with a first senior start in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers as Bielsa alters his starting line-up.

Bielsa said: “We will have some changes. The majority of players who didn’t play (at Derby) will play.”