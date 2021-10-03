Shackleton impressed at right back as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites finally bagged their first win of the new Premier League season through a 1-0 victory against the Hornets.

Diego Llorente's instinctive finish from an 18th-minute Raphinha corner proved the only goal of the game as part of a contest that Leeds dominated, mustering 20 shots on goal.

But Llorente's strike proved enough to seal all three points which took Leeds out of the drop zone and up to 16th after seven games played, three points clear of the bottom three.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ON THE CHARGE: Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton storms forward as Watford's Danny Rose looks to tackle the Whites right back in Saturday's clash at Elland Road. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Asked if the first win of the season came as a relief on LUTV, Shackleton admitted: "I think so.

"It took us a few games to get that first win but we have got it and it's something to go and build on now.

"We controlled large parts of the game and when you are on top you want to build up a bit of a lead.

"But at the end of the day that one goal was enough and we came away with three points which is the most important thing at the end of the day."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.