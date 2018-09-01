James Milner explains hilarious reason for Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City spells

Former Leeds United academy graduate James Milner has explained his reason for choosing to play for Leeds United, Manchester City and Liverpool - and Whites fans will love it.

Milner, now 32, grew up watching his beloved Whites as a season ticket holder and came through the ranks at Thorp Arch making his debut for the club as a 16-year-old.

Following a number of off-field issues Milner was sold to Newcastle United before moving to Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Liverpool where he currently plys his trade under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

Discussing his career with LFCTV, he was questioned by Reds legend Robbie Fowler as to why he had chosen three teams the striker had also played for.

"Leeds, Manchester City, Liverpool, be honest pal - are you just copying me?,"asked Fowler.

Milner replied: "Yeah, maybe. There are worse people to copy to be fair. But nah, I think it was just to annoy Man United really!"

Never ever change, James.