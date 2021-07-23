Phillips and Sancho were both part of England's squad at this summer's European Championships in which the Three Lions were only defeated on penalties by Italy in the Wembley final.

Sancho stepped out at the Euros as a Borussia Dortmund player but has now sealed a £73m switch to the Red Devils to become the second most expensive English player in history, behind only team mate Harry Maguire.

Maguire and Sancho are now both in line to face Three Lions team mate Phillips on the opening weekend of the 2021-22 Premier League season when Leeds visit arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14 - and Sancho cannot wait.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Sancho was asked about the prospect of making his Red Devils debut against Leeds at Old Trafford and if he could imagine how that would feel.

"Definitely," said the new Red Devils recruit.

"I’m excited for the new season, especially as the first game is at home.

"That’s always a confidence booster – to be in front of your own fans – so it will be nice.”

Asked about potentially facing England team-mate Phillips, Sancho smiled: "Definitely – I told him to watch out, so he knows!”

