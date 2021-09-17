Harrison was missing from Friday night's match day squad and the winger took to his Instagram page to reveal that his absence was due to coronavirus.

"So frustrated to be missing the game due to COVID but I'll be supporting the boys from home and be back real soon," said the winger.

"Thanks for all the well wishes, I'm feeling fine. Good luck lads!"

MISSING: Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

