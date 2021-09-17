Jack Harrison sends message to Leeds United team mates and fans after missing Newcastle United clash
Jack Harrison has sent a message to his Leeds United team mates and the club's fans after being forced to miss Friday night's Premier League clash at Newcastle United.
Harrison was missing from Friday night's match day squad and the winger took to his Instagram page to reveal that his absence was due to coronavirus.
"So frustrated to be missing the game due to COVID but I'll be supporting the boys from home and be back real soon," said the winger.
"Thanks for all the well wishes, I'm feeling fine. Good luck lads!"
