Jack Harrison on the similarities and differences between Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has revealed what makes Marcelo Bielsa and Pep Guardiola two very different yet similar head coaches.

Harrison, who joined the Whites on a season-long loan from City in the summer, was included in Guardiola's pre-season tour of the United States before making the switch to Thorp Arch to try his hand at Championship football.

Guardiola himself admits he is a disciple of Bielsa's coaching methods and holds the belief that the Argentine is the "best coach in the world."

The City boss is said to have encouraged the winger to join El Loco in West Yorkshire in a bid to continue his footballing education following his move from across the pond to join the Blues at the Etihad.

The former New York City youngster has now been under the watchful eye of the Whites head coach for over three months and when quizzed over how the two styles compare the 21-year-old believed both men are very different coaches yet they have similar outcomes.

"If you look at the way we’re playing games I think you’d say it’s very similar, the way we want to play and the ideals and philosophies and stuff, but in terms of actual training it’s funny because it’s so different," Harrison admitted.

"It’s a lot more passing patterns and movements off the ball and ways to free yourself here than there are at Man City, I mean I was only there training with them at preseason, it might have been different training in the season but it’s funny because training-wise it’s different but when you’re playing it’s almost very similar."