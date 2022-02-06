The Whites - who are still only in their second term back in the top flight after 16 years away - have rarely, if at all, enjoyed a full selection of players to pick from.

Marcelo Bielsa's belief in a tight-knit squad is one which has both reaped rewards and left United short during his tenure in charge.

Injuries have hit the club hard before but it is hard to recall a period quite like the one that has occurred in West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison in action at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Nine first team options alone were missing from the club's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Elland Road last time out.

Bielsa's absentees list has hovered around that same number all season long, with the worst of it seen before the hosting of Arsenal in December.

Patrick Bamford - a man who has made just six appearances - has been a headline treatment room regular alongside England international Kalvin Phillips and club captain Liam Cooper.

Such has been the club's luck this term, it has very much been one in and one out on the training pitch in recent weeks and months.

"This has probably been the worst time honestly, the time with the most amount of injuries," Whites winger Jack Harrison said of the ongoing injury problems.

"It’s tough. The way we train and the way we play, we’re bound to get injuries I think. We've just been unlucky, it's been hard to get players back.

"It’s probably been the toughest time-period that I’ve ever been faced with, with the amount of injuries. But we’ve shown a lot of promise with guys coming back, so hopefully we can keep everybody fit and stay strong for the rest of the season.

"It's part of football and part of the game - these things happen. We just have to continue on with what we've got. Some of the young guys have stepped up brilliantly, it's something we have to face and get on with.

"You never know in football but with Patrick coming back soon and getting Adam Forshaw back as well, it will be good going into the Villa game."

Leeds travel to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday night after a near three week break.

There will have been an 18-day rest period between games for the Whites by the time the referee's first whistle is blown and time will tell whether it will have been of benefit.

Bielsa is hopeful some of those battling knocks will have had time to shake off their respective issues - Phillips, Cooper and Charlie Cresswell were among those to be spotted back in training - while Raphinha will have returned from international duty with Brazil.

Leeds, unlike last season, have struggled to put a consistent run of form together in the Premier League. Ahead of the Villa Park meeting the LS11 outfit sit in 15th spot, hovering above the relegation zone.

Bielsa's side now have five games in the month of February to ease any anxiety of the trap door back to the Championship, but adversity is something they are used to.

"We’ve been really unfortunate this season with injuries and one thing and another," Harrison conceded.

"But it can only help with that mental strength and fortitude, coming to a crucial part of the season where we need as many points as we can get.

"We're not in a bad position but we'd like to move as far away from relegation as we can. We know it's important to stay positive. If we work the way we know we can, we know the methodology works, so getting everyone back will definitely help and hopefully we can get some points."

Harrison has been attempting to strike up an on-pitch relationship with summer signing Junior Firpo on the left flank.

The left-back, who signed from La Liga giants Barcelona, is among those to have seen their campaign disrupted by injuries.

Firpo is hoping to be fit and available for the trip to the Midlands having missed the Magpies loss with a hamstring problem and it will give another chance for the pair to find a rhythm together.

"Junior has come in and he's a fantastic teammate," Harrison added.

"I have gotten along with him really well. Not only do you need that relationship but you need that team chemistry on the pitch.