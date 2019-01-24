Jack Harrison eyeing improved Leeds United showing following Stoke City disappointment

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison says he and his team-mates will be ready for this weekend's visit to Rotherham United in the Championship following a disappointing defeat to Stoke City last Saturday.

United fell to just their sixth loss of the league campaign in Staffordshire as Nathan Jones' men ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from James McClean and Joe Allen.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison in action against Stoke City.

Defender Pontus Jansson was also given a red card in controversial circumstances as he picked up a second yellow for what was deemed an intentional handball by referee Gavin Ward as the Swede challenged striker Benik Afobe.

Manchester City loanee Harrison though says that despite the frustrating result the Leeds squad are ready to right their wrongs in south Yorkshire against the Millers this weekend.

"Obviously it's a disappointing result," he told LUTV of the Potters defeat.

"We know we could've done better and a few things maybe didn't go our way. But we can't use that as an excuse and now we have to look forward and concentrate on the next game.

"This time period is such an important and crucial time for points so we have to try and get as many as we can.

"We knew it was going to be hard going to Stoke and we knew they had a good side. We knew it was going to be a tough match and we weren't taking that for granted at all.

"I think it's just one of those games and sometimes it goes like that and we know what we need to do now to get ready for the next game."

Harrison also revealed that Marcelo Bielsa's side are fully focused on the task in hand at the New York stadium: "I think the lads are very excited. We need to redeem ourselves from the last performance and bounce back from that.

"I know the lads will be ready for this weekend."

The clash with Paul Warne's team signals the start of an 18 game run in as United sit top of the Championship table with a showdown against Norwich City on the horizon next weekend.

Harrison though says Leeds won't be getting ahead of themselves anytime soon: "I think we're in a tough spot where we don't want to get too ahead of ourselves.

"But we want to keep building on each performance and get better.

"It's important not to think too far ahead and get complacent. We have to stay grounded and level headed and try to take it game by game. Hopefully we can get promoted."