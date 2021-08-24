Jack Harrison eyeing Carabao Cup passage as Elland Road awaits Crewe visit
Jack Harrison is hopeful Leeds United can be successful in this season's Carabao Cup competition.
The Whites host League One side Crewe Alexandra tonight at Elland Road in the second round of the 2021/22 edition.
Head coach Marcelo Bielsa has often used the EFL Cup to hand minutes to those in his squad who need them in previous years.
That tactic, though, has seen United exit the tournament to Hull City, Stoke City and Preston North End at this very stage of the competition under the Argentine's watch.
"I think this club has always been ambitious and we've always tried to be as successful as possible," Harrison told BBC Radio Leeds.
"I think the cup is part of that as well. We have the mentality that we're going to go into it and do the best we can in the cup and hopefully we can be successful."
United could make wholesale changes to the line-up which held Everton to a 2-2 draw in LS11 on Saturday in the Premier League.
A number of the club's youngsters could be relied upon in front of a sold out crowd along with the likes of defender Diego Llorente, who will be hopeful of making a return from injury.
Kick-off in West Yorkshire is at 7.45pm and fans attending are being urged to collect tickets as early as possible to avoid huge delays.