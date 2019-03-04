Jack Clarke back in full training with Leeds United after health scare

Leeds United winger Jack Clarke is back in full training, three weeks on from his health scare at Middlesbrough.

The 18-year-old will be available for the Championship run-in and is stepping up his comeback having been given the all-clear a fortnight ago.

Clarke underwent a series of medical tests in London after collapsing at The Riverside during a 1-1 draw between Middlesbrough and Leeds on February 9.

United’s academy product, who had been substituted for tactical reasons after 45 minutes of the game, was taken ill in the second half and required oxygen in the away dug-out before being transferred to James Cook University Hospital in MIddlesbrough.

Doctors discharged him later that night but Clarke spent a week away from Thorp Arch as United attempted to establish the cause of his illness and look for any risk of recurrence.

Clarke, however, was allowed to resume gym work ahead of Leeds’ win over Bolton Wanderers on February 23 and has begun training with Marcelo Bielsa’s senior squad again.

United have 11 games of the season to play and are second in the Championship after a crushing 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday night.

Clarke, in his debut season, has made a consistent and impressive impact under Bielsa but was forced to miss the last four matches.

United’s players took the weekend off after their demolition of West Brom but were starting the build-up to Saturday’s clash with Bristol City this morning.