Izzy Brown strikes to hand Leeds United the Yorkshire derby spoils against Sheffield United

Leeds United's Under-23s ran out 1-0 winners over Sheffield United on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch as a 10th minute Izzy Brown strike was enough to separate the two teams.

Brown was once again made available for the development team as he continues to build-up his fitness from a torn ACL last January.

Whites left-back Barry Douglas also made his comeback as he completed 45 minutes of the fixture, while winger Stuart Dallas was due to play but has now been ruled out for a further six weeks after he picked up an ankle injury in training.

The Yorkshire derby got off to a slow start but it was brought to life by United's first real attack of the afternoon.

Clarke Oduor linked up well with Douglas to provide a low ball into the area with Brown on hand to cushion the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

It was a competitive affair on a cold afternoon with tackles flying in but neither side could add to the scoreline before the break.

The Blades could count themselves a little unlucky to go in behind and after the half-time interval they pressed on in search of an equaliser.

They had the ball in the back of the net just before the hour mark as George Broadbent followed in a thunderous effort from the visitors which United stopper Kamil Miazek kept out with strong hands.

The celebrations were cut short though with the offside flag raised much to the annoyance of the Blades dugout.

The incident seemed to kick the visitors into gear as they started to open up Leeds first through Reece York who shot wide before Harry Boyes fluffed his lines at the back post when it looked easier to score.

There was to be a penalty claim as Oliver Greaves tumbled to the ground under pressure from substitute Jamie Shackleton but referee Nigel Cox waved away the appeals.

United again went close through Brown who shot over the bar from outside the area before Kun Temenuzhkov had a glorious opportunity to seal all three points in injury-time but his effort was parried away by Jake Eastwood.

Corberan's side held on for their third league victory in a row as they extended their lead at the top of the PDL north table to six points over Saturday's opponents Birmingham City.

Leeds United XI: Miazek, Hosannah, Douglas, McCalmont, Davis, Halme, Roberts, Gotts, Brown, Oduor, Temenuzhkov. Subs: Rae, Diaz, Pearce, Shackleton, Stevens.