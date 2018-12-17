Izzy Brown limps off during Leeds United Under-23s clash with Barnsley

Leeds United midfielder Izzy Brown limped off during the first half of the Whites Under-23s clash with Barnsley on Monday afternoon at Thorp Arch.

The 21-year-old, who was making his fourth appearance for the development squad, was replaced in the 34th minute as he attempted to continue his comeback from a torn ACL.

Brown had started the game with heavy strapping on his left hamstring and fell to ground off the ball before being substituted.

The Chelsea loanee headed straight back into the Thorp Arch locker room for assessment with head of medicine and performance Rob Price with United head coach Marcelo Bielsa and sporting director Victor Orta watching on.

Patrick Bamford started the fixture following his heroics at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday alongside Manchester City winger Jack Harrison.

Tyler Roberts, who had been missing for a number of weeks ahead of the clash in Lancashire, replaced Brown shortly after the half hour mark.