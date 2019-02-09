Izzy Brown included in Leeds United squad for Middlesbrough clash

Izzy Brown could make his long-awaited Leeds United debut at Middlesbrough today after being included in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The on-loan Chelsea midfielder is expected to be named on the bench for the first time since joining Leeds at the end of the summer transfer window in August.

Brown signed for Leeds midway through his recovery from ACL surgery and was not expected to play until after the turn of the year.

A hamstring strain delayed his comeback further but despite Bielsa insisting last week that Brown could need three more Under-23s appearances before featuring in the first team, the 22-year-old travelled to Middlesbrough with Bielsa’s squad yesterday.

Leeds negotiated a deal with Chelsea which saw the Premier League club pick up the whole of Brown’s weekly wage while his rehabilitation was continuing but with Brown fully fit, United have now been paying a portion of his salary for several weeks.

He is involving himself in the Championship season with 16 games to play.

Leeds held onto second place in the table last night after Sheffield United squandered a three-goal lead in a 3-3 draw at Aston Villa.