Izzy Brown continues goalscoring form for Leeds United's Under-23s at Watford

Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown continued his goalscoring form for the Whites development side on Monday afternoon at Watford.

Brown came through 86 minutes of the Professional Development League clash at Vicarage Road as he bagged the opener in a 3-0 victory for Carlos Corberan's side.

It was the 22-year-old's fifth goal in just eight outings since he returned from a hamstring strain that delayed his comeback from a torn ACL in December.

The Chelsea loanee has seen just 10 minutes of Championship action since joining the Whites last summer on a season-long loan as he made his long-awaited debut for the club at Queens Park Rangers last week.

Brown looked sharp and took his goal well as he cut in from the left past three Hornets defenders to strike a neat finish into the bottom corner of the net.

Goals from Pascal Struijk and Kun Mihaylov rounded off proceedings at Watford as Corberan's men strenghtened their grip on first place in the PDL north.