Izzy Brown continues goalscoring form for Leeds United's Under-23s as Barry Douglas steps up return

Leeds United's Izzy Brown scored once again for the development side on Monday afternoon as he completed another 90 minutes in a bid to build up his match fitness.

The Chelsea loanee has missed over a year of senior football after he suffered a torn ACL last January whilst on loan at Premier League side Brighton before breaking down with a hamstring strain on his initial comeback for the Whites last month.

Marcelo Bielsa believed he would need between "six and eight" games to reach the level required for his first team squad at Elland Road as he got his third game under his belt since returning from a month-long lay-off.

Whites defender Barry Douglas (muscle) also returned to action as he completed 45 minutes of the 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Professional Development League at Thorp Arch.

Stuart Dallas was also due to feature but United announced ahead of kick-off that the Northern Irishman has suffered another setback which will keep him out for a further six weeks following an ankle injury in training.

Brown's goal was the difference in the Yorkshire derby as his 10th minute strike from a Clarke Oduor cross settled the tie to hold firm Leeds' position at the top of the PDL north table and make it three goals in his last two league games for Carlos Corberan's team.