Izzy Brown bags twice on Leeds United comeback against Crewe

Leeds United loanee Izzy Brown in action at Thorp Arch against Crewe.
Leeds United's Izzy Brown capped off his return to action with two goals on Monday afternoon for the Whites Under-23s side at Thorp Arch.

The 22-year-old was making his second comeback for United having suffered a hamstring strain just before Christmas during his initial return from a torn ACL which has kept him sidelined for over a year.

Brown came through 90 minutes unscathed at Thorp Arch as Carlos Corberan's side defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the Professional Development League.

The Chelsea loanee is yet to make his Whites debut having joined the club last summer on a season-long loan deal.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed he was hoping that Brown will be available for first-team selection at the start of February as he continues to build-up his fitness towards a senior return with the development side.

Brown bagged with a drilled finish from a Bryce Hosannah cross inside the box on the stroke of half-time before sealing all three points with 15 minutes to go.

The playmaker again made a late run into the area and slotted home from the penalty spot as a lovely ball from Leif Davis picked out the Blues loanee.

Kalvin Phillips also completed the fixture in a bid to keep up his match sharpness as he continues to serve a suspension following his New Year's Day dismissal at Nottingham Forest.