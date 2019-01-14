Izzy Brown bags twice on Leeds United comeback against Crewe

Leeds United's Izzy Brown capped off his return to action with two goals on Monday afternoon for the Whites Under-23s side at Thorp Arch.

The 22-year-old was making his second comeback for United having suffered a hamstring strain just before Christmas during his initial return from a torn ACL which has kept him sidelined for over a year.

Brown came through 90 minutes unscathed at Thorp Arch as Carlos Corberan's side defeated Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in the Professional Development League.

The Chelsea loanee is yet to make his Whites debut having joined the club last summer on a season-long loan deal.

Marcelo Bielsa revealed he was hoping that Brown will be available for first-team selection at the start of February as he continues to build-up his fitness towards a senior return with the development side.

Brown bagged with a drilled finish from a Bryce Hosannah cross inside the box on the stroke of half-time before sealing all three points with 15 minutes to go.

The playmaker again made a late run into the area and slotted home from the penalty spot as a lovely ball from Leif Davis picked out the Blues loanee.

Kalvin Phillips also completed the fixture in a bid to keep up his match sharpness as he continues to serve a suspension following his New Year's Day dismissal at Nottingham Forest.