Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Getty

Leeds United have this week officially been given the green light for supporters to return to LS11 in full when the new top flight season gets underway next month.

Government coronavirus restrictions have been lifted meaning football stadiums across England will now be allowed to reopen their stands at capacity.

Around 8,000 fans were permitted back into Elland Road following an 18-month absence in May for the final day victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds, though, will see their home ground return to its raucous best when Everton visit on August 21 for the club's home opener of the 2021/22 term.

United's pre-season friendlies - which will all take place away from home - will allow Leeds supporters through the turnstiles and some 4,500 are expected to make the trip to Blackburn Rovers on July 28.

After a season of behind closed doors football Whites wide man Harrison now believes there will be no place like home for Bielsa's men.

"I'm really looking forward to being back in front of the fans this season," the 24-year-old smiled to LUTV.

"There were only a few thousand in the last game of the season but just going through that match you could really tell what you were missing for over a year.

"It's not easy coming to play for Leeds United, with the passionate fans they demand a lot. If you're not giving it to them, they will let you know. I quickly found that out when I first came.

"I have just tried to keep on improving every year and the fans have been great with me. I’ve always seen this as a great opportunity to learn and develop as a football player."

Harrison finally made his three-year loan spell in West Yorkshire from Manchester City permanent this summer in a deal worth £11m.

The Leeds winger has gone from the Championship to the Premier League under Bielsa's watch and now calls England's top division his regular place of work.

"It's something that I have always strived for as a player. I always wanted to play in the Premier League," he added.

"To finally have worked hard to get there with Leeds United and then to have such a special season.