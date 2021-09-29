YOUNG GUNS - Amari Miller and Leeds United Under 21s can qualify for the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy with a win at Salford City in November. Pic: Getty

As a Premier League club, the Whites are one of the competition's 'invited' teams who can field an Under 21 side and having sent mostly Under 18 players to Tranmere on September 14, when they were beaten 4-1, Leeds fielded a stronger outfit at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday. Mark Jackson could call upon a number of his Under 23s regulars including new boys Kristoffer Klaesson, Leo Hjelde, Lewis Bate and Miller.

Summerville's first half penalty and a pair of own goals saw Leeds win 3-2 to join Tranmere and the Latics on three points, ahead of their third group game in November.

Eighteen-year-old Miller, signed from Birmingham City in the summer transfer window, said the players were keen to secure the result having led 2-0 and 3-1.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got the quality to go forward, score goals and create chances," he said.

"We did take chances, it's just about managing the game. In previous games it's probably one thing that hasn't helped, because we want to go-go-go all the time. That's not bad all the time but we said to ourselves we needed to manage the game and get the three points, nothing was more important."

Keith Curle made seven changes to his Oldham side from the weekend game against Rochdale and put out a youthful team, but it still boasted Football League experience and Amari felt Leeds did well to cope with the physicality an encounter with a League Two outfit brought.

"I feel like it's a different side to the game when you play against teams like this, they're big and physical. We didn't have a massive team out and I feel like we dealt with it great, we didn't look out of place," he said.

"We did everything well. I thought the boys were brilliant.

Leeds travel to Gary Bowyer's Salford City, currently 19th in League Two, on November 2 when they can escape the group stage. Last season they finished bottom of their group after three straight defeats to Accrington Stanley, Blackpool and Barrow.

Miller is adamant they will go further this time round.

"Before the game the manager said to us make sure you get the win, we need the win," he said.