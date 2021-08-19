NEW FACE - The addition of Junior Firpo at left-back has helped satisfy Marcelo Bielsa that the Leeds United squad he has is sufficient. Pic: Getty

The Whites head coach did not rule out the possibility but says the club should only sign players who are able to challenge for a place in the first team.

Despite reports this week that a move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O'Brien was getting closer, the YEP understands the two clubs are still yet to agree on an appropriate valuation for the 22-year-old.

Market valuation is something Bielsa touched on in his press conference to preview Saturday's game against Everton.

The player and the price would have to be right for Leeds to add to the squad this month, he believes.

"It's not probable or likely that any more signings come in," he said.

"Of course if we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player we already have in that position.

“Signings that strengthen the team means a player has to compete with players who already have a position. That means there's a very high cost to these.

"With regards to this situation, if players don't arrive there's disappointment that they don't arrive.

“If there are signings but they're below the level of the players we already have, there's disappointment because they're not up to standard.

"The intermediate situation is to find players that can overcome the players we already have and that are low priced. But to say a low price also means a high price as the low prices at the moment are prices that are very high and the good players are priced excessively. But what is not logical is to think that our players cost three times more than the players that we are trying to incorporate."

He is content that Leeds United have made sufficient financial investment in the squad and says cost is a consideration for the club, while reiterating his satisfaction with the group he currently has at his disposal.

The addition of Junior Firpo from Barcelona to replace the departing Gjanni Alioski and the presence of players who were prevented from making more of a contribution last season through injury - like Rodrigo, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and Adam Forshaw - are part of his reasoning.

Last Saturday's 5-1 defeat at Manchester United, he feels, has put transfer business front and centre this week.

"I am happy or comfortable with the players I can count on at the moment, it's the same group as last year with the substitution of Firpo for Alioski and young players who accompany the team have another year of experience," he said.

"We absorbed last season with 18 players. And we had some important injuries. Like Berardi's, like Koch's, like Llorente's, like Forshaw's. With respect to that nucleus, the same players are there. The only change between the habitual players is Firpo coming in for Alioski. The rest if you have a look, you have the substitution of Klaesson for Casilla, afterwards the group of Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Junior Firpo for Alioski, Pascal, Shackleton, Koch, the midfield is of Dallas, Klich, Phillips, Rodrigo, Tyler, the three wingers, Harrison, Raphinha and Helder and then Tyler and Bamford with Tyler who plays nine and 10 and we have the possible recovery of Forshaw and some youngsters who are growing that can make important contributions.