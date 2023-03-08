FLORENCE, ITALY - NOVEMBER 19: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy gets on the plane during the Italy travel to Vienna on November 19, 2022 in in Amerigo Vespucci Airport, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)

The former Manchester City manager claims Italy have serious problems in attack given the dearth of match practice his available forwards have had during the 2022/23 campaign. Mancini expects to utilise Willy Gnonto in a centre-forward’s role in Italy’s upcoming fixtures. Their next game happens to be against England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, in what will be the two nations’ opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Speaking to Il Messaggero, Mancini said: “A few [problems]? There are serious problems. Immobile is knocked out, Raspadori maybe. There are big questions. Our central forwards, almost all of them, have played very little in recent months.

"We don't have one who is a starter, with the exception of Gnonto, who is employed a bit more in Leeds and can act as a centre forward.

"But otherwise, we are in a bad way: even Scamacca [doesn’t play and he] is back from injury, Belotti plays very little. In defence and midfield there are solutions. It is there in attack that we have problems, but not because there is no talent. But they have to play. And they don't play."

Gnonto has predominantly featured as a wide forward, typically on the left-hand side, since forcing his way into the first-team at Leeds. The teenager has scored four times in all competitions this season and could be used in a more central role by newly-installed head coach Javi Gracia after injuries sustained by first-choice pair Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford.