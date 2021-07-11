Italy head coach Roberto Mancini. Pic: Getty

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take on the Azzurri in the final of this summer's European Championships.

Both sides have impressed during the delayed competition and will face off at Wembley for the right to be crowned champions of Europe.

Italy's ability to control midfield, stretch opponents and dictate play along with possession has been a staple of Mancini's men so far.

England s opponents, though, struggled to implement their usual style against Spain in the semi-finals and earned a spot against the Three Lions on penalties.

Southgate's outfit are similar in their need for control and have adopted a more physical approach in midfield through the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice.

Mancini - who was asked whether he might adopt a different approach - insisted that nothing will change for his team.

"We have always played this way," Mancini said ahead of tonight's highly-anticipated clash.

"Even against Spain we wanted to play like that, but they did a good job in limiting us, they kept the ball better than us," he said.

"I don't think that England only have two very physical midfielders. They are a very physically capable side all across the pitch.

"They are stronger than us from that perspective, but you play football with the ball on the deck and we hope we can do a better job on that score and we hope that those will be important qualities in a match tomorrow night.

"Occasionally the smaller guy wins and that's happened to us in the past and we hope it happens this time around but we need to give it absolutely everything."

Asked about the challenge that his Italy squad faces, Mancini added: "England are a good side because they have a lot of good players on the bench but if we've made it this far it also means we are a good team.

"Sterling is a footballer that's come on leaps and bounds and he's very pacey indeed so we need to be careful of him.