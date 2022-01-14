As the build-up to the league trip to the London Stadium continues, we bring you all the Friday morning Whites headlines in one place here.

Whites reportedly 'holding talks' to land versatile ex-Chelsea player

Leeds United are reportedly 'holding talks' with Torino for the signature of versatile London-born full-back/wing back Ola Aina and the Italian side are prepared to sell the 25-year-old ex-Chelsea player for the right price. Aina is currently on international duty with Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations. (Corriere Granata).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

REPEATED LINKS: Reports in the Italian media continue to suggest that Leeds United are interested in signing Torino's versatile full back/wing back Ola Aina, left. Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.

The latest update from The Transfer Show round up on Sky Sports News on Thursday evening was that Leeds are ‘still looking to strengthen their midfield and are prepared to be patient to land their main target.’

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece HERE

Leeds receive welcome fitness boost

Leeds United have finally received some welcome good news on the fitness and injury front.

Marcelo Bielsa had 12 players sidelined in the aftermath of last weekend's FA Cup defeat at West Ham but at least one player will be back for this weekend's rematch.

Read the latest on the injuries front HEREBielsa will be holding his pre-West Ham press conference at 1pm this afternoon and in the meantime we have outlined our predicted Whites line-up HERE

Raphinha heading for international duty with Brazil

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been named in the Brazil squad for the Selecao's two World Cup qualifiers at the end of this month and start of February.

Find out more about when the star Whites player will be missing HERE

Jack Harrison hails Marcelo Bielsa impact

Jack Harrison says Leeds United have a coach who will always get the best out of his players - and more.

Read what Harrison has had to say about Marcelo Bielsa HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.