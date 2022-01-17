Fresh from Sunday's thrilling 3-2 success against West Ham in East London, we bring you all the main Monday morning Whites headlines in one place.

Italian media make fresh Whites claim about Uruguay international star

Leeds United seem to be linked with Cagliari's Uruguay international midfielder Nahitan Nandez every transfer window and the Italian media are at it again.

THRILLING TRIUMPH: Leeds United's players celebrate Sunday's epic 3-2 success at West Ham United in front of an ecstatic away end at the London Stadium. Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa hails bravery of players in Irons triumph but David Moyes left irked

Marcelo Bielsa hailed Leeds United's 3-2 'triumph' at West Ham United in which Jack Harrison hit a hat-trick as just reward for the bravery shown by his players.

Andrea Radrizzani salutes latest breakthrough youngster

Leeds United's brilliant success at West Ham came despite an already injury-hit Whites side losing Adam Forshaw and Junior Firpo to injuries just after the 20-minute marker.

Young duo Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde were brought on from the bench and both performed with great credit.

Bate was clearly disappointed to be then taken off in the 65th minute in order for record signing Rodrigo to return from injury but the decision was tactical and Whites chairman Radrizzani has saluted Bate on social media.

Bate posted a message on his Twitter page of "Premier League debut, a moment I’ve worked towards my whole life and one I’ll never forget.

"Delighted to top it off by leaving London with all all three points. Head down now, lots for me to learn and to improve."

Radrizzani replied with a message of "well done Lewis" to the 19-year-old Whites youngster.

Hat-trick hero Jack Harrison lifts lid on key pre-match switch after impressive treble at West Ham

Jack Harrison believes Leeds United showed a more aggressive side in their victory over West Ham.

Declan Rice pays ultimate compliment to Whites

Declan Rice paid Leeds United the ultimate compliment despite ruing an "opportunity missed" for his West Ham United side during Sunday's Premier League thriller in the capital.

