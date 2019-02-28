'It won't be free-flowing attacking football' - the inside track on West Bromwich Albion ahead of Leeds United showdown

Leeds United take on Darren Moore's West Brom on Friday evening in the Championship - but what do Whites fans need to know about the Baggies?

We spoke to Matt Wilson at the Express & Star who has followed Albion up and down the country this season - so what can we expect at Elland Road? Let's take a look...

So, it seems to have been a season of success at West Brom so far - what have you made of the campaign so far?

Before the season started I believed a top six finish would constitute success, particularly considering many feared the affects of a poisonous campaign in the Premier League seep into the next season, as we have seen at other clubs in recent years.

So fourth place for now certainly does feel like success, although there is the feeling this squad is capable of challenging for the automatic places.

The campaign as a whole has been refreshingly enjoyable. After years of grinding their way to 40 points in the Premier League, Albion have been exceptionally fun to watch this season, with loads of goals going in at both ends.

Even if it’s not quite as mad as it was in the first half of the season, it has won round plenty of supporters.

Leeds suffered one of their big defeats of the season at Albion in November - will Darren Moore have that game in his thinking ahead of Friday's clash?

He might do, because that game has provided the blueprint for the Baggies ever since. Moore switched from a 3-4-1-2 formation to a 4-3-3 system for that game and since outplaying Leeds that night, he hasn’t looked back.

Although it’s working wonders away from home, where Albion have won eight out of nine in the league, it’s not a system that seems to suit the Baggies on home soil, where they are currently struggling.

Moore will know, that if his side replicate that performance from November, they’ll give themselves a good chance, but things have moved on since then, for both teams.

West Brom are coming off a defeat to promotion rivals Sheffield United, is this a sign of the pressure getting to them, or just a matter of missing out against a tough opponent?

That was down to a couple of things. Firstly, the formation, which I touched upon earlier, that doesn’t seem to suit Albion at home where they need to break down stubborn opposition.

But they also look shattered, having played seven games in 22 days, including a dramatic energy-sapping 3-2 win over QPR three days before. Sheffield United had three days extra to prepare, and it looked it.

What that does mean, however, is that Albion will be expected to look fitter and sharper than Leeds on Friday, considering they have, coincidentally, just played QPR away from home in midweek.

What sort of football can we expect to see from West Brom on Friday?

It probably won’t be the free-flowing attacking football Albion were known for in the first third of the season. They are a lot more measured these days, particularly away from home, where they have kept three clean sheets in the last four league games.

I imagine they’ll try and soak up Leeds’ possession-based attacks before hitting them on the break at pace through the likes of Matt Phillips and Dwight Gayle. They often leave three up top to give them the best chance of doing that.

What deals did Albion manage to do in January, and how have you rated that transfer business?

Four loanees came in until the end of the season, which was quite a canny way of the board getting quality players in from the Premier League without betting the house on going up.

Mason Holgate, from Everton, has strengthened the right-hand side and has looked highly impressive at right-back.

Jacob Murphy, from Newcastle, has two goals in his first three starts, and seems to be getting better each game.

Jefferson Montero, from Swansea, has also scored, although he looks like he’s lacking match fitness.

Stefan Johansen, from Fulham, played well in his first game but struggled after that.

But Albion were widely acclaimed to have had a strong transfer window and once the deadline day signings get up to speed like Holgate, they will hopefully be useful additions for the run in.

Are there any injuries that will play a part in this fixture from an Albion perspective? What's your predicted XI?

Ahmed Hegazi is a doubt with an ankle injury and Hal Robson-Kanu faces a late call on a side strain. Jacob Murphy also faces a late fitness test but will hopefully be ok. Apart from that, they’re relatively injury free.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Johnstone, Holgate, Dawson, Adarabioyo, Gibbs, Livermore, Barry, Harper, Gayle, Rodriguez, Murphy

Leeds and Albion are a part of the front-runners looking to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, who do you predict will finish in those top two spots?

Norwich don’t look like letting up anytime soon. That win over Bristol City was massive. The second place could go to any of the remaining three, and right now I can’t call it. Sheffield United are in the driving seat, but that could change.

What have you made of Leeds from afar, do you feel they've got what it takes to seal promotion?

I think Marcelo Bielsa has done a fantastic job with quite an injury-hit squad this season, and it’s been enjoyable having such a charismatic, quirky, and yet obviously brilliant manager in the Championship.

The Spygate saga was drama of the highest order, regardless of how serious you think it was or not. I think Leeds have got what it takes but my worry for them is that their form has dipped since Spygate, they’ve now lost Kemar Roofe, and the team do seem to be fulfilling the prophecy that Bielsa’s teams fade in the second half of the season. We will see.

Your match prediction?

No idea. Albion really need a win to get back into the race, and fatigue could limit Leeds. But no result would surprise me so I’ll sit on the fence and say score draw.