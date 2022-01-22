The Magpies' 1-0 victory was hugely significant for them, having won only once this season prior to the visit to Elland Road.

Jonjo Shelvey's second half free-kick proved enough as the hosts squandered good chances and promising positions throughout the game. After conceding, however, Leeds struggled to create clear cut opportunities and Howe didn't feel that parity was a possibility in the late stages.

"Hanging on at the end is something we haven't done very well this season so that is a big psychological barrier we are hopefully on our way to overcome," he said.

"I didn't feel we would concede today. I’m massively impressed. Big test today, off the back of last week. We had a 1-0 lead but it wasn’t back to the wall, camped in our box - if anything, we looked the most likely team to score again. I did think we looked a threat in the game, especially second half. We were not surrendering possession and space."

Going toe to toe with Leeds when it came to intensity cost Howe three players who all limped off with apparent muscle problems but he saw everyone playing their part to match the intensity of Marcelo Bielsa's side.

"I thought, to a man, everybody really contributed to that win today," he said.

"I thought there was incredible intensity in the game, there always is when you play Leeds, and we had to really be very good physically today, we obviously ended up with injuries as a result. It was a heroic effort in the sense that we committed everything to the game and I thought the players were outstanding.

HUGE WIN - Newcastle United's win at Elland Road against Leeds United was only their second victory of the season. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Fitness always plays such an important role in the modern game. If you can't compete against the likes of Leeds then they’ll blow you away, that’s their strength. I felt we did compete in that area today. Our athletes in the team came to the fore - Longstaff and Willock were tireless, box to box. What a performance from Sean. Fitness is a key fundamental for me. We’re still trying to work and improve on it, but it’s difficult to do that in-season."

Newcastle would have found themselves 13 points behind Leeds had they lost at Elland Road but instead now sit just a point behind 17th-placed Norwich City and safety, with a game in hand. There was no small measure of relief in victory for Howe.

"It was a mixture of emotions," he said.

"You enjoy the win when the whistle goes, for a few seconds, then all different things creep in. Relief will be one, as you know how much you and your staff and players put in every day to bring success to the club. You know how much it means to supporters - the money, the travel, the expenditure - you want to bring them entertainment and success, when you know how much it means. It’s a huge relief to reward their support.