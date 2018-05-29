'It was really bad both on and off the pitch,' Pontus Jansson opens up on Leeds United's campaign

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson says he "hopes" there will be changes at Elland Road next season following a disappointing campaign and revealed he will think about his future following the World Cup.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a mixed season with the Whites in which United hit the summit of the Championship last September before enduring a horrible run which saw them finish the season in 13th a massive 15 points from a play-off spot.

The Swede though has now turned his attention to the World Cup in Russia but was quizzed about what had gone wrong in West Yorkshire.

Jansson, who signed a five-year deal at the club last October, revealed that he would like to see changes following a disappointing year.

"Yes, I hope so," Jansson told Swedish paper Expressen about the need for change at Leeds.

"As we have seen this year, things have to happen. It was really bad both on and off the pitch. Leeds wants to go up to the Premier League, that's how the club goes out and talks, and then there are changes.

"We came in the lower half of the second part of the season and it's not good at all."

Asked if the difficult end to the campaign with the Whites had altered his confidence heading into the World Cup with Sweden Jansson replied: "No, but it's been a messy season.

"Changes in the team were stricter [in the] second half of the season with more training, which is not a problem for me, but [it was] incredibly messy and a big disappointment."

Jansson has been training with former club Malmo FF, who recently sacked head coach Magnus Pehrsson, in an attempt to keep fit ahead of Sweden's opening game in Russia with South Korea.

Jansson though added that, much like what the Malmo players are experiencing now, the United squad were full of guilt following Thomas Chrsitiansen's sacking in early February.

"When a coach leaves, all players feel guilty, it is clear that they [Malmo] have felt so too," added the central defender.

"We had a similar situation in Leeds this season when our coach disappeared. We felt we needed to change the coach but when it happened, we felt guilty."

When asked about his future at Elland Road he replied: "I have not thought anything. We take everything after the World Cup."