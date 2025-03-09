An honest Pascal Struijk has given his verdict on Leeds United’s defeat at Portsmouth.

Championship leaders Leeds headed for Sunday’s clash at Portsmouth on a 17-game unbeaten run yet ultimately suffered a first defeat since November as Colby Bishop’s second-half strike proved the only goal of the game.

Leeds were denied what appeared a stonewall penalty in the opening stages when Dan James was felled by Matt Ritchie who volleyed the back of the winger's leg as he looked to clear in a crowded box.

Referee Robert Jones refused to point to the penalty spot but an honest Struijk said the official’s decision should not have determined whether or not his side won the game.

Instead, Struijk pointed to Leeds not taking any of their very good chances and the Whites being “unlucky” to come across a man of the match display from Pompey keeper Nicolas Schmid.

Picking out a positive, Struik said Sunday’s display still showed that Leeds are creating chances, yet could hot hide his disappointment at the 17-game unbeaten run finally coming to an end.

"We tried to extend it today but unfortunately it wasn't the case,” said Struijk post-match to LUTV.

“We had a few chances, we didn't score them and then as well they are a good side, especially at home, if you look at their home record in 2025 it's been really good so we knew it was going to be a tough game. Just a little bit disappointed that we came away with nothing.

"Sometimes you have one of these days where the keeper has a man of the match performance, it's just very unlucky for us.

"It shows still that we create all those chances, it's just one of them days where you don't score them and then you don't try to concede but that was also not the case today."

Asked about the incident that could have led to a penalty and if he had a clear view of it - Struijk reasoned: “I didn't perfectly but I think he kicked him from behind so that's the referee's decision. I can try to influence it but if he gives it or not, that should not be the case for us to win a game."