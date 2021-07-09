Leeds United youngster Joe Snowdon. Pic: LUFC

The Whites midfielder has penned his first professional contract at the club, running until the summer of 2023.

The 17-year-old was a regular for the club's Under-18s last term, scoring five goals in 16 appearances.

"It’s something I’ve been working towards all my life and I’m so glad it has finally happened,” said Snowdon of his Elland Road deal.

“It means everything, it’s hard to put into words, it really is surreal. I’m so happy for myself and my family.

“I’m a central midfielder, I like to get forward and defend, get on the ball and dictate the game.