'It looks like better news' - Sean Dyche given double Burnley boost ahead of Leeds United visit

Key Clarets pair Ashley Westwood and Matej Vydra both missed Wednesday night's Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle United having also been absent for Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at Liverpool.

Vydra has been experiencing a tight groin whilst Westwood has had a toe problem but Dyche is hopeful that both will be fit to face Leeds in Sunday's 2pm kick-off.

"We think we have better news with Westy and Vyds," said Dyche at Friday's pre-match press conference, as quoted by LancsLive.

DOUBLE BOOST: For Burnley boss Sean Dyche, above, ahead of Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Turf Moor. Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images.

"They are back on the grass and we will see how they react to that before making a decision.

"It looks like better news. There's nothing serious to report from the other night so hopefully two bodies back in the building."

