“No, it’s the problem in his ankle and the time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet. It is not a simple injury and because the recovery is the disappearance or the tolerance of the pain, you can’t give an exact prognosis. The response that I give when I say it is subject to his evolution, don’t let it be interpreted as me not giving all the information that I posses because there are injuries like this where the prognosis can’t be given exactly. When I say the prognosis I mean when he will be available to play.”