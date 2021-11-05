'It is not a simple injury' - every word from Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's pre-Leicester City press conference
Team news - Ayling, Bamford and Koch and any fresh problems?
“Ayling, Bamford and Koch will remain unavailable and that’s the novelties.”
On Bamford injury/timescale - is it a concern that it is taking so long?
“It’s still subject to his evolution.”
On the opportunity against Leicester
“Every game is a new opportunity to have a range of performance and that is how we interpret it.”
Is Raphinha now one of the best in the Premier League at unbalancing opponents?
“Clearly he is a player who has the individual capacity to unbalance and for us he accomplishes that role in a very positive way.”
Is it still Bamford’s ankle or has anything else happened?
“No, it’s the problem in his ankle and the time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet. It is not a simple injury and because the recovery is the disappearance or the tolerance of the pain, you can’t give an exact prognosis. The response that I give when I say it is subject to his evolution, don’t let it be interpreted as me not giving all the information that I posses because there are injuries like this where the prognosis can’t be given exactly. When I say the prognosis I mean when he will be available to play.”
On Shackleton and Firpo - are they available?
“From here on now until Sunday, I will have a more clearer vision.”
On Leicester playing last night - does that give you a discernible advantage?
“The teams that play in two competitions, they normally prepare themselves for this, I am referring to the amount of players they have and I am also referring to the way that they prepare, the loads that they have and the rest. I can’t refer myself significantly to the fact that they play twice a week. It is a response that if I manifest myself, it would have a great margin for error.”