Leeds United winger Raphinha in action for Brazil. Pic: Getty

@ElijahKyama Raphinha doing things to the defender here.

@FPL_CHEF Looks like Brazil fans are falling in love with Raphinha We need to enjoy him whilst we have got him because they'll be immense pressure for us to sell in the summer Price keeps going up tho.

@BrasilEdition Raphinha, we have not seen this type of gravy on the right wing for years.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@LUFCAtif Good Morning if your winger is Raphinha.

@jack_pardoe Raphinha is so good, another top performance. If he started Brazil win that #COLBRA #lufc

@dylanxlufcx What does Raphinha honestly have to do to get a start in the Brazil team, shown in both matches he is way more then capable. Been the best player on the pitch in both games and only played 75mins of football. #Brazil #Raphinha

@Bethbettyboo_ Raphinha is a Leeds United player. And yes I need to tweet about it because it blows my mind on a regular basis.

@JoeBlackburn42 With every time Raphinha makes insanely impressive Brazil appearances I realise more and more that his destiny isn't at #LUFC, he's destined for the very top (well, he'll get there before us at least). On the bright side his value's flying up?

@DLOB17 Yeah we aren't keeping Raphinha for much longer. Was fun while it lasted.

@GoalscorerC Raphinha is really good at football.

@G_Hoey Raphinha played a half hour for Brazil, he was their best player going forward. Good battle with Mojica.

@Hertswhitelufc Raphinha came on for last half hour for Brazil vs Columbia and was sensational again. Created two big chances and best attacker on the pitch by a country mile including Neymar

@jafar_vcf Raphinha is already playing at the level I thought he'd reach at his peak. You never know what might happen. This might be his peak. But the thought that he can reach a much higher level is very exciting.

@DamoJWhelan Raphinha's value goes up by the game. Has looked impressive in both appearances for Brazil. Hopefully he secures his place in the squad for the World Cup.

@TheRealMazic Raphinha came on and ran the show for Brazil. Overall another poor performance.

@lufc_dazza Everything positive Brazil do in attack is coming through Raphinha. He is having an absolute blinder out there.

@ayyeits_carlos Raphinha doing bits for Brazil.