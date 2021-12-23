Isolation rules change could mean early return for Leeds United defender, TV schedule disrupts travelling fans

Coronavirus rule changes affect squad availability for Liverpool clash

Yesterday morning the rules on isolation for those testing positive for coronavirus changed.

Coronavirus cases can now be released from isolation on day seven if they get negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.

As Leeds United prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield on Boxing Day, there are five players from the two squads isolating after getting a positive covid test result.

The change in rules mean that Diego Llorente, Thiago, Virgil van Dijk, Curtis Jones and Fabinho could all be released in time for the Premier League clash on December 26.

Kick-off changed for West Ham FA Cup clash

Diego Llorente attempts to block Shandon Baptiste's cross during Leeds United's 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road. Pic: Stu Forster.

ITV have been granted an earlier kick-off for the Whites' visit to the London Stadium for the third round clash.

Leeds will now kick-off against West Ham at 2pm on Sunday January 9.

The change will disrupt travelling fans, whose plans have already been marred by planned Network Rail engineering works taking place that weekend.

The FA Cup trophy ahead of the 2021 final between Leicester City and Chelsea. Pic: Eddie Keogh.

Why Leeds need Jack Harrison at Anfield

Jack Harrison played just eight minutes against Arsenal before taking a knock, clashing with Takehiro Tomiyasu in the air.

Summoned to replace the Whites' number 22, young Crysencio Summerville made a good account of himself on the attack, but was found wanting when the Gunners bombed forward.

The YEP's Chief Football Writer Graham Smyth explains why Harrison's recovery is vital for Leeds' Boxing Day clash with Liverpool.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison. Pic: Visionhaus.

"There may well be an argument that with Harrison going through such a rough patch in terms of beating defenders and producing end product, Summerville could be worth a shot," Smyth writes.

"But it would be a huge call to pit the 20-year-old against one of what Gary Neville has described as the best full-back pairing in Premier League history.

"Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contribution to the Liverpool attack is so significant that whoever Bielsa plays at left wing this weekend will be required to put in a mammoth shift, defensively."