Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has rarely featured under Daniel Farke since signing last summer but earned a first call-up to the Switzerland senior national team this month.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old full-back has made only a handful of appearances for the Whites, all of which in the Championship have been from the substitutes bench, totalling a meagre 26 minutes across the campaign.

Nevertheless, Swiss national team boss Murat Yakin selected the ex-FC St Gallen full-back in his squad to face Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, having reportedly planned to do so last September before injury ruled Schmidt out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The player says his call-up was a welcome surprise even to him, after limited involvement at Elland Road.

Speaking to Swiss outlet Blick, he said: "I was surprised myself. I got a call from a number I didn't recognise, and suddenly someone was speaking German and said he was Murat Yakin."

Yakin has been Swiss coach since 2021 and will have seen plenty of the defender during Schmidt's time in his native country, turning out for St Gallen and Lausanne before the Leeds move.

It is suggested the player's versatility is a key reason for his inclusion in Die Nati, with Schmidt believing his crossing is better from the right-hand side, but that he is more adept at dribbling on the opposite flank. Leeds fans are yet to see much of either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schmidt does not view his lack of gametime at Elland Road as a negative necessarily, suggesting time on the training pitch has been particularly helpful in raising his fitness to an international standard, describing the jump from Switzerland to England as a 'different world', especially in terms of training intensity.

"The club showed me clear prospects and made it clear to me that they see my potential as a regular starter," he said.

"It takes time to establish yourself at a club like [Leeds]. I'm waiting for my chance."

Should Leeds win automatic promotion this season, there is every chance the soon-to-be Swiss international will compete with new players in his two positions of left and right full-back. Junior Firpo and Sam Byram both see their contracts expire at the end of the season with extensions possible but unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are expected to operate aggressively in the transfer market, if Premier League status is earned, meaning Schmidt may need to raise his game further to continue being selected at international level but also for his club side.