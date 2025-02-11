Is Watford v Leeds United on TV? Coverage details with massive new Whites opening at Vicarage Road

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 11th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Leeds resume their Championship promotion quest with this evening’s clash at Watford.

Leeds United have been presented with a massive new opening in tonight’s Championship clash at Watford - but what are the coverage details?

Daniel Farke’s Whites saw their advantage at the top of the table slashed back to two points on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United moved back second with a 2-1 win at home to Portsmouth.

Leeds - who were in FA Cup action - are now two points ahead of the second-placed Blades but Farke’s Whites still have a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots back to third-placed Burnley.

The Whites will now resume their promotion quest with this evening’s clash at Watford which offers a huge chance to create new gaps due to Sheffield United, Burnley and fourth-placed Sunderland not playing until tomorrow night.

As the Blades, Clarets and Black Cats look on, Leeds will take on tenth-placed Watford at Vicarage Road in a 7.45pm kick-off which is being broadcast on Sky Sports Plus.

Victory would re-establish a five point gap back to the Blades and also build a huge eight-point cushion back to Burnley, albeit with the Clarets, Blades and also the fourth-placed Black Cats having a game in hand.

Sunderland - who Leeds host next Monday night - are currently seven points behind Leeds so the Black Cats would fall ten points behind with a Whites win at Watford.

Sunderland, Burnley and Sheffield United all have home games on Wednesday night, the Blades facing a massive clash against Middlesbrough at Bramall Lane in an 8pm kick-off.

Sunderland host Luton Town whilst Burnley welcome Hull City, both in 7.45pm kick-offs.

