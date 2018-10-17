Is this player Leeds United's most exciting prospect?

Over the last few years or so, we've seen an increase in the amount of talent emerging through the Leeds United youth ranks.

From Conor Shaughnessy's break through to Ryan Edmondson's and Jamie Shackelton's debuts this year - the Whites have not been afraid to call on their most promising youngsters.

Reports a few weeks ago even suggested Robbie Gotts and Jordan Steven are set to become the latest academy graduates to transition into the first-team squad.

However, it is the name Jack Clarke who is being labelled as Leeds' most exciting prospect by the latest FourFourTwo 'talent spotter' feature - but do you agree?

Hitting 15 goals across two age groups last term, when Patrick Bamford and Kemar Roofe suffered injuries a few months ago, some reaction from Leeds fans believed Clarke should have immediately been offered a senior opportunity.

And while it didn't arrive as imminently as fans had anticipated - perhaps down Tyler Roberts' impact, Clarke was soon rewarded for his remarkable progress over the last 12 months.

Throughout his time in management, Marcelo Bielsa has appeared keen to delve into his club's youth resources, with Clarke the next to be thrown into the deep end in his Elland Road debut.

Clarke was sent on to help the Whites grab an equaliser against Brentford earlier this month after they trailed 1-0 with 20 minutes remaining.

Although it would be fans favourite Pontus Jansson to head home a Leeds leveller, Clarke showed similar traits to those he showcased in pre-season - ultimately what attracted the eye of the Argentine manager.

Described as "a crafty dribbler with a wicked shot", could it be that Clarke his debut is the start of the 17-year-old's journey to the top?

Let us know your thoughts.