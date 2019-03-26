Is this Leeds United's most generous young fan? The nine-year-old season ticket holder who fundraises for foodbanks

When it comes to helping those less fortunate than himself, young Leeds United fan Jack Johnson really is top of the league.

And today the Yorkshire Evening Post is saluting the nine-year-old's selflessness by featuring him as the first star of our new Marching on Together series.

The series is a regular look at the supporters who help make the Leeds United family a cut above the rest.

Jack certainly does that, with his big-hearted approach to life recently seeing him raise hundreds of pounds for the Leeds Fans Foodbank initiative and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

He has also raised money to pay for 10 new pairs of boots for a disability football team at a college in Halifax.

A talented footballer in his own right, he has a season ticket for Elland Road's West Stand and attends matches with his parents, Gareth and Vicki.

Jack told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I like to help people because it makes me feel good, I feel proud.

"I am a very lucky boy but I have been taught to work hard and earn things either for myself or the charities I help.

"Playing and watching football has given me lots of great experiences and I wanted to help people enjoy the game like me.

"I have met lots of good people at Leeds United who have inspired and supported me to help lots of different causes."

Looking ahead to the remainder of a season when United could finally clinch a return to English football's top flight after 15 long years away, he said: "Seeing Leeds get promoted would be a dream come true as they’ve been in the Championship ever since I was born.

"I want to see them play the best English teams and I can’t wait to visit stadiums like the Etihad, Anfield and Old Trafford."

Jack, who names Kalvin Phillips as his favourite Whites player, added: "Hopefully my dad will let me stay up for Match of the Day if we are on it next season!"

Gareth, from Doncaster, said he and Vicki were "hugely proud" of their son, who plays in midfield for Hoyland Common Falcons and also trains with United's development set-up.

Gareth said: "We love him to bits. He's got a heart of gold and says that helping people gives him a warm feeling inside, which is lovely to hear."

The YEP is asking readers to nominate special United fans, young or old, to feature in future editions of Marching on Together.

Email paul.robinsons@jpimedia.co.uk or call 0113 238 8463 if you know someone who deserves to be featured.