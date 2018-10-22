Is Leeds United v Ipswich Town on TV? Latest odds, team news, match officials and more

Have your say

What time is kick-off? Is it on TV? What are the latest odds and who will be in charge of the fixture? All the information you need as Leeds United host Ipswich Town at Elland Road in the Championship.

What time is kick off?

Is Leeds United v Ipswich on TV? Everything you need to know.

The fixture kicks off on Wednesday, October 24 at 7:45pm.

Is the match on TV?

Yes, if you have a Sky Sports subscription you can press the red button for full coverage of the Championship fixture due to the EFL's deal to show every live match during midweek games this season.

Can I watch it on a live stream?

The Whites home clash with Ipswich Town will be streamed live on the club's official channel (LUTV) and can be watched worldwide including the UK and Ireland for a subscription fee. Click here for details.

How can I follow Leeds United v Ipswich Town live?

You can follow with us live from Elland Road on our match day blog which will appear on our dedicated Leeds United section here before the game.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Team news will appear here following Tuesday afternoon's pre-Ipswich press conference with Marcelo Bielsa.

Who is the referee?

Premier League referee Craig Pawson will take charge of the Championship fixture on Wednesday. Pawson has been in charge of eight games so far this season, six top flight fixtures with one Europa League and EFL Cup clash, and has handed out 32 yellow cards along with three red cards.

Ian Hussin and Michael McDonough will be the linesmen, while Tony Harrington is the fourth official.

What are the betting odds?

Leeds United win - 2/5

Draw - 7/2

Ipswich Town - 7/1

What is the form of Leeds United and Ipswich Town?

Leeds United - LDWDL

Ipswich Town - DDLWL