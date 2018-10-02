Is Hull City vs Leeds United on TV? How Whites fans can watch the Championship clash

You may have already heard but just in case you haven't... you can watch Leeds United's trip to Hull City live on your TV this evening.

If you have a Sky Sports subscription every midweek Championship fixture is being broadcast via the red button or mobile app in a new addition this season.

Ipswich Town's fixture against Middlesbrough has been selected for main coverage this evening but the Whites will be live in full and with exclusive commentary tonight if you can't make it to the KCOM Stadium for the clash.

All you have to do is press the red button or log into Sky's mobile app to view the game.

Leeds United will also be streaming the fixture live through the club's TV channel for a fee of £10 which can be viewed in the UK & Ireland with Tony Dorigo set to join the pre-match coverage ahead of the game.

Marcelo Bielsa's side enter the game with one win from five games in the Championship following Friday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough but remain second in the division.

Hull City also earned a 1-1 draw at the weekend as they hosted promotion-chasing Middlesbrough but Nigel Adkins men sit 20th in the league table ahead of Tuesday's clash.