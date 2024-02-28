Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round. The Whites will be fully focused on their automatic promotion charge this season, but the cup offers extra income and a rare shot at major silverware.

Daniel Farke's men will also want to keep up their momentum as they continue a superb winning run in the Championship, while they haven't lost a game of football since the end of December. Here we run you through what you need to know about their clash with Chelsea.

When is Chelsea vs Leeds United?

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea vs Leeds United will take place on Wednesday, February 28 at Stamford Bridge.

The Emirates FA Cup fifth round clash is set to kick off at 7.30pm UK time.

Is Chelsea vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes, this game will be broadcast live by ITV. The fixture will be shown on ITV4, with coverage starting at 6.45pm, concluding at 9.50pm.

The game can also be streamed live through ITVX and Sky Player.

Highlights details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlights of the fixture will be posted on the YouTube channels of each of the clubs early on Thursday morning. ITV are also likely to post clips of the game during the action on their dedicated football social media accounts.

What has Mauricio Pochettino said?

Chelsea boss Pochettino has said: "The pressure is always to go through in the competition. To arrive in the final, I think it's a massive achievement. We played very good games to arrive there. I think it is going to be tough for all of the circumstances. We need to be strong, have energy. The players want to be there, to be involved and to show that we are in a way that is going to be good for the team and for the club."

What has Daniel Farke said?

Leeds boss Farke has said: "We go into this with nothing to lose. We have to keep in mind there are three league games coming up, we have to take some smart decisions. In such a game when you are the underdog, I'd like to prepare in a special way, to mirror Chelsea or change the base formation but due to our schedule we won't do anything away from our normal rhythm.