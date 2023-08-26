Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ipswich Town vs Leeds United live: Team news as Piroe starts, goal and score updates from Portman Road

Leeds United visit Portman Road this afternoon in search of their first league win of the 2023/24 campaign against unbeaten Ipswich Town.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

The Whites are set to welcome Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra back into the squad this weekend after the pair spent the past two weeks training individually due to off-field matters.

Manager Daniel Farke confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon that he had spoken with the attacking pair and decided it was suitable for them to be reintegrated with the first-team group, despite outgoing transfer speculation and the submission of a transfer request in Gnonto’s case.

Opening day hero Crysencio Summerville also has an outside chance of being involved at Ipswich, while new signing and fellow Dutchman Joël Piroe could be named in Farke’s travelling squad, consequently bolstering Leeds’ attacking options by a marked degree.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at 3pm. Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon.

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
15:03 BST

Tactics

2’ Rutter as the nine, Piroe behind him. Gnonto right wing, Sinisterra left.

15:02 BST

KICK-OFF

1’ Kick-off. We’re underway.

14:58 BST

Almost ready to go

Teams are out. Here we go again with Leeds United. Portman Road, not a happy hunting ground traditionally but then again, Leeds haven’t always had this calibre of attacking arsenal at their disposal.

14:58 BST

Uh-oh

14:49 BST

A different league

14:29 BST

No excuses

Ipswich may well sit top of the Championship table after three matches, and Leeds may still be in search of their first league win of the season, but there can be no excuses with that line-up.

£70 million worth of attacking talent in Leeds’ front four. Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna must only wish he had such resources at his disposal.

There’s no denying the hosts’ man in the dugout is an excellent coach, but with the talent on display for United this afternoon, it’s hard to argue Leeds should be leaving Portman Road with anything less than three points.

Kick-off in half an hour.

14:13 BST

Man of the moment

14:02 BST

Ipswich Town team news

14:01 BST

Leeds United team news

#LUFC XI: Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Sinisterra, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Drameh, Hjelde, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt

13:29 BST

Arrivals shortly

Eyes peeled for Piroe, Sinisterra and Gnonto. Sneaking suspicion all three are here...

