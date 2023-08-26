Ipswich Town vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Portman Road
The Whites are set to welcome Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra back into the squad this weekend after the pair spent the past two weeks training individually due to off-field matters.
Manager Daniel Farke confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon that he had spoken with the attacking pair and decided it was suitable for them to be reintegrated with the first-team group, despite outgoing transfer speculation and the submission of a transfer request in Gnonto’s case.
Opening day hero Crysencio Summerville also has an outside chance of being involved at Ipswich, while new signing and fellow Dutchman Joël Piroe could be named in Farke’s travelling squad, consequently bolstering Leeds’ attacking options by a marked degree.
Kick-off at Portman Road is at 3pm. Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon.
Ipswich Town vs Leeds United LIVE
U21s last night: Leeds 2-5 West Ham
Injuries update
Ian Poveda is expected to be ruled out this weekend with an adductor issue, while Dan James and Joe Gelhardt’s availability is yet to be decided after Farke disclosed issues during Thursday’s press conference.
It could mean one or both of Gnonto and Sinisterra are given the green light from the start in Suffolk.
Good luck, Forsh!
Pre-match listening. Tune in to the Inside Elland Road podcast
Transfer window latest
Leeds are still in pursuit of a number of targets, including Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Nadiem Amiri and KRC Genk winger Joseph Paintsil, for whom the Whites were rebuffed on Friday evening after submitting a €10m bid.
The club remain active in the transfer market and anticipate a number of new arrivals before the transfer deadline on September 1.
Match details and early team news
Kick-off is at 3pm.
Team news will be released at 2pm.
Stay tuned for arrivals at around 1:30pm, to see whether new £12m signing Joël Piroe makes the matchday squad following his transfer from Swansea City.
Welcome to Portman Road
Good afternoon, we’re in Ipswich this afternoon where Leeds hope to turn a corner under new manager Daniel Farke and pick up three points for the first time since the German’s appointment last month.