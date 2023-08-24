Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his team’s visit to Ipswich Town this weekend.

Saturday’s teamsheet will make for interesting reading, particularly from a Leeds United perspective, if wantaway forward Willy Gnonto features in the starting XI or – more likely – on the bench.

The 19-year-old submitted a transfer request six days ago but has since been reintegrated with the squad, re-joining first-team training after crunch talks with members of the club hierarchy on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon is Farke’s first opportunity to explain the thinking behind Gnonto’s reintroduction, having initially been told to train separately after sitting out games versus Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City earlier this month.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Manager Daniel Farke of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

While Gnonto is expected to be top of the agenda, there are several other Leeds-related questions Farke is set to be asked, including fitness updates and United’s business in the transfer window.