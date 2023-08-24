Ipswich Town vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference live as manager faces likely Gnonto question
Saturday’s teamsheet will make for interesting reading, particularly from a Leeds United perspective, if wantaway forward Willy Gnonto features in the starting XI or – more likely – on the bench.
The 19-year-old submitted a transfer request six days ago but has since been reintegrated with the squad, re-joining first-team training after crunch talks with members of the club hierarchy on Monday.
This afternoon is Farke’s first opportunity to explain the thinking behind Gnonto’s reintroduction, having initially been told to train separately after sitting out games versus Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City earlier this month.
While Gnonto is expected to be top of the agenda, there are several other Leeds-related questions Farke is set to be asked, including fitness updates and United’s business in the transfer window.
Quotes will drop here from 1:30pm when the German joins us in the Thorp Arch media suite.
It’s set to be a busy one today in Daniel Farke’s press conference. Plenty to cover: Gnonto, Piroe and injuries high on the agenda.
