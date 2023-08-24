Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke press conference live as manager faces likely Gnonto question

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke hosts his pre-match press conference at 1:30pm on Thursday afternoon, ahead of his team’s visit to Ipswich Town this weekend.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST

Saturday’s teamsheet will make for interesting reading, particularly from a Leeds United perspective, if wantaway forward Willy Gnonto features in the starting XI or – more likely – on the bench.

The 19-year-old submitted a transfer request six days ago but has since been reintegrated with the squad, re-joining first-team training after crunch talks with members of the club hierarchy on Monday.

This afternoon is Farke’s first opportunity to explain the thinking behind Gnonto’s reintroduction, having initially been told to train separately after sitting out games versus Shrewsbury Town and Birmingham City earlier this month.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Manager Daniel Farke of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Manager Daniel Farke of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
While Gnonto is expected to be top of the agenda, there are several other Leeds-related questions Farke is set to be asked, including fitness updates and United’s business in the transfer window.

Quotes will drop here from 1:30pm when the German joins us in the Thorp Arch media suite.

Daniel Farke press conference LIVE

12:36 BST

Predicted XI: Will Gnonto feature?

12:35 BST

Amiri turns down Whites move

12:35 BST

Piroe latest

12:34 BST

Welcome to Thorp Arch

It’s set to be a busy one today in Daniel Farke’s press conference. Plenty to cover: Gnonto, Piroe and injuries high on the agenda.

Follow it all here from 1:30.

