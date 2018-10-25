Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst sacked as Leeds United defeat brings down the axe

Ipswich Town have sacked manager Paul Hurst less than 24 hours after a 2-0 defeat to Leeds United.

Paul Lambert is set to replace Hurst at Portman Road following the end of Hurst’s short reign as boss.

The former Rotherham United defender left Ipswich tonight after earning one win from 14 Championship games, leaving their squad trapped at the foot of the division.

Hurst’s side were comprehensively outclassed by Leeds at Elland Road last night, losing to goals in each half from Kemar Roofe and Liam Cooper, and he was quizzed at length about his future at the post-match press conference.

Ipswich appointed him as their replacement for Mick McCarthy in the summer, recruiting Hurst after he took Shrewsbury Town to the League One play-offs, be he lasted less than five months in the job.

Speaking at the end of a weak display at Elland Road, Hurst said: “If anyone was expecting anything different in terms of it being a tough evening, they clearly haven’t been paying attention to Leeds United this season.

“It doesn’t matter what we are. It was always going to be tough but I’ve honestly seen Leeds outplay teams more than what I have tonight.

“I don’t lock myself in a room and not speak to anyone. Those things (speculation about his job) are out there. Are they healthy? Realistically no but at the same time, all you can do is focus on your job. Ultimately if it’s deemed not good enough then so be it.”