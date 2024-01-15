International loanee at Leeds United rivals recalled by parent club as Whites clash looms
A loanee player at one of Leeds United's forthcoming opponents has been recalled by his parent side.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A loanee player at one of Leeds United's forthcoming opponents has been recalled by his parent side.
Twenty-year-old Scotland international right-back Calvin Ramsay joined next weekend's Elland Road visitors Preston North End on a season-long loan from Liverpool last summer but the defender has made just two appearances for Ryan Lowe's side.
Ramsay suffered a new knee injury shortly after joining the Lilywhites that led to two months out and the defender was then hit by Covid after finally bagging his first two outings for his loan side.
Ramsay has been unable to force way back into the matchday squad since and Liverpool have now recalled the full-back after discussion between the two clubs.
The Liverpool youngster has not made any of Preston's last eight matchday squads.