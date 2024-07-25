International first for brother of Leeds United star but setback as ex-Premier League pair shine

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An international first has come the way of a Leeds United star’s brother but accompanied by a setback.

A Leeds United star’s brother has a new international first under his belt but accompanied by a setback upon an ex-Premier League pair excelling.

Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson’s younger brother Paxten Aaronson is part of the USA squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics and the 20-year-old made his competition debut in Wednesday’s Group A opener against hosts France.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paxten 20, lined up on the left hand side of a front three and his side held firm for the first half before a France outfit managed by Thierry Henry scored three times without reply after the break.

Each nation is being represented by an under-23s side but with three overage players permitted and one of those players in Lyon’s former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette fired France ahead just after the hour mark.

A stunning strike from Michael Olise who has recently sealed a switch to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace then doubled the France advantage eight minutes later and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Aaronson was taken off with 14 minutes left.

France then bagged a third in the 85th minute as Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade headed home from a corner. The USA face New Zealand in their next match on Saturday evening in Marseille. New Zealand enjoyed a 2-1 win against Guinea in their opening group stage game.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.