International first for brother of Leeds United star but setback as ex-Premier League pair shine
A Leeds United star’s brother has a new international first under his belt but accompanied by a setback upon an ex-Premier League pair excelling.
Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson’s younger brother Paxten Aaronson is part of the USA squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics and the 20-year-old made his competition debut in Wednesday’s Group A opener against hosts France.
Paxten 20, lined up on the left hand side of a front three and his side held firm for the first half before a France outfit managed by Thierry Henry scored three times without reply after the break.
Each nation is being represented by an under-23s side but with three overage players permitted and one of those players in Lyon’s former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette fired France ahead just after the hour mark.
A stunning strike from Michael Olise who has recently sealed a switch to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace then doubled the France advantage eight minutes later and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Aaronson was taken off with 14 minutes left.
France then bagged a third in the 85th minute as Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade headed home from a corner. The USA face New Zealand in their next match on Saturday evening in Marseille. New Zealand enjoyed a 2-1 win against Guinea in their opening group stage game.
