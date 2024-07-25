Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An international first has come the way of a Leeds United star’s brother but accompanied by a setback.

Whites attacker Brenden Aaronson’s younger brother Paxten Aaronson is part of the USA squad for this summer’s Paris Olympics and the 20-year-old made his competition debut in Wednesday’s Group A opener against hosts France.

Paxten 20, lined up on the left hand side of a front three and his side held firm for the first half before a France outfit managed by Thierry Henry scored three times without reply after the break.

Each nation is being represented by an under-23s side but with three overage players permitted and one of those players in Lyon’s former Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette fired France ahead just after the hour mark.

A stunning strike from Michael Olise who has recently sealed a switch to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace then doubled the France advantage eight minutes later and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Aaronson was taken off with 14 minutes left.