Injured Forshaw to miss Leeds United's Myanmar tour

Adam Forshaw has joined Pontus Jansson, Liam Cooper and Pablo Hernandez in missing Leeds United’s post-season tour of Myanmar after receiving an injection in a hip injury.

Forshaw underwent treatment at the end of yesterday’s 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers and will remain in England while Leeds contest two friendlies in the Far East later this week.

The midfielder, who has been troubled by injury since his £3m move from Middlesbrough in January, was put through 90 minutes of Leeds’ final game of the Championship season despite nursing a hip complaint in the build-up to kick-off.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “He’s got a little hip problem which we were resting at the beginning of the week. He’s one who’s missing the trip. He’s getting an injection in that straight away.”

Centre-back Pontus Jansson was replaced at half-time of the victory against QPR with a tight hamstring but was already due to miss the Myanmar tour ahead of international duty with Sweden at this summer’s World Cup.

Cooper and Hernandez, meanwhile, are two other experienced omissions from Heckingbottom’s 22-man travelling party. Hernandez’s wife gave birth to their second child on Friday and Cooper is set to become a new father in the days ahead.

Leeds are yet to publish a squad list for Myanmar, where they will play a National League All-Stars side and the country’s national team, but Heckingbottom, who is flying out with his players today, said: “We know the squad. It’s a mixture of a few boys who featured (against QPR), a lot of 23s and some 18s.”

United’s game against the All-Stars line-up takes place in Yangon on Wednesday at 12.30pm UK time. Their visit - much criticised on account of political turmoil in Myanmar - ends with a game against the national team in Mandalay on Friday (12.30pm kick-off UK time).