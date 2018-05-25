In pictures: The night Leeds United were robbed of European Cup glory

Outrage and injustice were the emotions 42 years ago when Leeds United appeared in their only European Cup final.

The Whites had navigated their way through ties against FC Zurich, Ujpest Dozsa, Anderlecht and Barcelona to book a date with reigning European Cup champions Bayern at the Parc des Princes in Paris on May 28, 1975.

It would prove United’s last appearance in a major cup final until the League Cup showdown of 1996 against Aston Villa, with the final against Bayern proving one that somehow got away – and one that had serious repercussions.

After riots during the game, UEFA banned Leeds from European competition for four years – reduced to two on appeal.

“I always felt we were robbed,” the late Jimmy Armfield told the YEP in 2008. “What should have been a great night wasn’t.”

