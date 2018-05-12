In pictures: The day Leeds celebrated United winning the First Division title

Have your say

It was a celebration the whole of Leeds were invited to join in.

And thousands upon thousands did just that one Sunday afternoon back in May of 1992.

An estimated 150,000 people turned out to watch captain Gordon Strachan hold the trophy aloft at the civic reception in the city centre.

Were you there? What are your memories?

