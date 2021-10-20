The Molineux outfit's Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao tested positive for coronavirus during the international break and was forced to leave the Portugal squad, the winger required to quarantine for ten days.

The 21-year-old consequently missed last weekend's 3-2 victory at Aston Villa having started in the 2-1 triumph at home to Newcastle United before the international break.

But Trincao would now be in line to return for Saturday's trip to Elland Road given that he initially tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, October 6.

SPELL OUT: Wolves winger and Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao, above, has been training alone after testing positive for coronavirus but could return for Saturday's clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Barca signed Trincao for £26m from Braga in January 2020.

The winger then joined Wolves on a season-long loan back in July and Trincao has made six league starts already this term.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage reported before Saturday's clash at Villa that Trincao was feeling okay and was training at home on his own.

Trincao and Hwang Hee-chan played either side of Raul Jiminez in the victory against Newcastle before the international break.

Jiminez then dropped to the bench for last weekend's win at Aston Villa having played three times for Mexico during the international break but replaced Hwang in the 88th minute.

Wolves have three long-term absentees through injury in Pedro Neto (patella fracture), Yerson Mosquera (hamstring) and Jonny (knee).

Wolves have won their last three games and sit tenth in the table.

